TOP Financial Group Limited (NASDAQ:TOP): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $6.32?

In recent trading session, TOP Financial Group Limited (NASDAQ:TOP) saw 46.72 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring -2.01. Company’s recent per share price level of $6.32 trading at $3.05 or 93.27% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $221.20M. That most recent trading price of TOP’s stock is at a discount of -3957.59% from its 52-week high price of $256.44 and is indicating a premium of 58.39% from its 52-week low price of $2.63. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 91610.0 shares which gives us an average trading volume of 140.63K if we extend that period to 3-months.
TOP Financial Group Limited (NASDAQ:TOP) trade information
Upright in the green today for gaining 93.27%, in the last five days TOP remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 02/09/24 when the stock touched $6.32 price level, adding 16.84% to its value on the day. TOP Financial Group Limited’s shares saw a change of 67.20% in year-to-date performance and have moved 130.66% in past 5-day. TOP Financial Group Limited (NASDAQ:TOP) showed a performance of 86.43% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.28 million shares which calculate 2.14 days to cover the short interests.
Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes
Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now.
Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities.
Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on.
Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.
Sponsored
TOP Dividends
TOP Financial Group Limited is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on June 30 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.
TOP Financial Group Limited (NASDAQ:TOP)’s Major holders
Insiders are in possession of 85.71% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.27 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 1.88%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 0.27% institutions for TOP Financial Group Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd is the top institutional holder at TOP for having 34513.0 shares of worth $0.32 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 0.11% of the company’s outstanding shares.
The second largest institutional holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC, which was holding about 26061.0 shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.09% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.24 million.