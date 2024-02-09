TOP Financial Group Limited (NASDAQ:TOP): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $6.32?

In recent trading session, TOP Financial Group Limited (NASDAQ:TOP) saw 46.72 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring -2.01. Company’s recent per share price level of $6.32 trading at $3.05 or 93.27% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $221.20M. That most recent trading price of TOP’s stock is at a discount of -3957.59% from its 52-week high price of $256.44 and is indicating a premium of 58.39% from its 52-week low price of $2.63. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 91610.0 shares which gives us an average trading volume of 140.63K if we extend that period to 3-months.

TOP Financial Group Limited (NASDAQ:TOP) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 93.27%, in the last five days TOP remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 02/09/24 when the stock touched $6.32 price level, adding 16.84% to its value on the day. TOP Financial Group Limited’s shares saw a change of 67.20% in year-to-date performance and have moved 130.66% in past 5-day. TOP Financial Group Limited (NASDAQ:TOP) showed a performance of 86.43% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.28 million shares which calculate 2.14 days to cover the short interests.