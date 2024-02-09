Therealreal Inc (NASDAQ:REAL) At $1.84: What To Do?

In last trading session, Therealreal Inc (NASDAQ:REAL) saw 1.59 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.88. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.84 trading at $0.04 or 2.22% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $190.16M. That closing price of REAL’s stock is at a discount of -59.78% from its 52-week high price of $2.94 and is indicating a premium of 45.65% from its 52-week low price of $1.00. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.97 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.69 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Therealreal Inc (NASDAQ:REAL) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 2.22%, while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 02/06/24 when the stock touched $1.84 price level, adding 4.17% to its value on the day. Therealreal Inc’s shares saw a change of -8.46% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.00% in past 5-day. Therealreal Inc (NASDAQ:REAL) showed a performance of -5.15% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 13.36 million shares which calculate 5.09 days to cover the short interests.