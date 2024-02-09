Telus Corp. (NYSE:TU) Stock Dropped -1.12% Year-To-Date, What Analysts Expect Next?

In recent trading session, Telus Corp. (NYSE:TU) saw 1.52 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.75. Company’s recent per share price level of $17.59 trading at $0.53 or 3.11% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $25.59B. That most recent trading price of TU’s stock is at a discount of -21.32% from its 52-week high price of $21.34 and is indicating a premium of 12.05% from its 52-week low price of $15.47. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.28 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.02 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Telus Corp. (NYSE:TU) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 3.11%, in the last five days TU remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 02/09/24 when the stock touched $17.59 price level, adding 2.17% to its value on the day. Telus Corp.’s shares saw a change of -1.12% in year-to-date performance and have moved -0.68% in past 5-day. Telus Corp. (NYSE:TU) showed a performance of -3.72% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 14.85 million shares which calculate 6.22 days to cover the short interests.