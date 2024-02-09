TAL Education Group ADR (NYSE:TAL) Shares Are Up 20.75 Percent In A Week – But Can The Gains Continue?

In last trading session, TAL Education Group ADR (NYSE:TAL) saw 18.39 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.09. Company’s recent per share price level of $13.21 trading at $1.17 or 9.72% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $6.49B. That closing price of TAL’s stock is at a discount of -2.04% from its 52-week high price of $13.48 and is indicating a premium of 61.47% from its 52-week low price of $5.09. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 9.72 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 7.90 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

TAL Education Group ADR (NYSE:TAL) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 9.72%, in the last five days TAL remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/08/24 when the stock touched $13.21 price level, adding 1.71% to its value on the day. TAL Education Group ADR’s shares saw a change of 4.59% in year-to-date performance and have moved 20.75% in past 5-day. TAL Education Group ADR (NYSE:TAL) showed a performance of 9.44% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 27.2 million shares which calculate 4.03 days to cover the short interests.