Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Plunges -7.14% In A Week – But Can It Keep Rising?

In recent trading session, Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) saw 1.7 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.78. Company’s recent per share price level of $155.07 trading at -$14.53 or -8.57% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $26.37B. That most recent trading price of TTWO’s stock is at a discount of -10.65% from its 52-week high price of $171.59 and is indicating a premium of 30.41% from its 52-week low price of $107.92. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.38 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.79 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Upright in the red during last session for losing -8.57%, in the last five days TTWO remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/08/24 when the stock touched $155.07 price level, adding 9.63% to its value on the day. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc.’s shares saw a change of -3.65% in year-to-date performance and have moved -7.14% in past 5-day. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) showed a performance of -2.60% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 7.09 million shares which calculate 3.39 days to cover the short interests.

Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now. Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities. Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on. Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.

Sponsored

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (TTWO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 12.00% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -16.18% while that of industry is -2.70. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 57.60% in the current quarter and calculating 148.10% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 3.80% from the last financial year’s standing.

17 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.51 billion for the same. And 11 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.34 billion in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2024.

In 2024, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -26.67% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 52.00%.

TTWO Dividends

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 05 and February 09 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.39% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 98.16 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 99.54%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 98.16% institutions for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc is the top institutional holder at TTWO for having 18.51 million shares of worth $2.85 billion. And as of Sep 29, 2023, it was holding 10.88% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 12.11 million shares on Sep 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.12% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.87 billion.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Growth Fund Of America Inc are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 5.28 million shares of worth $812.82 million or 3.10% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 4.37 million shares on Dec 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $672.73 million in the company or a holder of 2.57% of company’s stock.