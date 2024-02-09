Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR (NYSE:TSM): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $133.73?

In last trading session, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR (NYSE:TSM) saw 33.26 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.14. Company’s recent per share price level of $133.73 trading at $8.75 or 7.00% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $693.58B. That closing price of TSM’s stock is at a premium of 6.53% from its 52-week high price of $125.00 and is indicating a premium of 39.27% from its 52-week low price of $81.21. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 12.14 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 11.06 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 7.00%, in the last five days TSM remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/08/24 when the stock touched $133.73 price level, adding 0.76% to its value on the day. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR’s shares saw a change of 28.59% in year-to-date performance and have moved 17.94% in past 5-day. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR (NYSE:TSM) showed a performance of 31.25% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 16.32 million shares which calculate 2.01 days to cover the short interests.

Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now. Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities. Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on. Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.

Sponsored

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR (TSM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 42.30% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 19.50% while that of industry is 19.40. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 22.60% from the last financial year’s standing.

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $18.55 billion for the same. And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $19.63 billion in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2024.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 18.23% during past 5 years. In 2024, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 19.20% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 4.30%.

TSM Dividends

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in March and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR (NYSE:TSM)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 17.06 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 17.06%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 17.06% institutions for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR that are currently holding shares of the company. Sanders Capital, LLC is the top institutional holder at TSM for having 42.99 million shares of worth $4.34 billion. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 0.83% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is FMR, LLC, which was holding about 42.35 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.82% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $4.27 billion.

On the other hand, American Balanced Fund and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Semiconductor ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 23.81 million shares of worth $2.07 billion or 0.46% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 13.63 million shares on Sep 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $1.18 billion in the company or a holder of 0.26% of company’s stock.