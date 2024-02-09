Sweetgreen Inc (NYSE:SG): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $11.88?

In last trading session, Sweetgreen Inc (NYSE:SG) saw 2.38 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.86. Company’s recent per share price level of $11.88 trading at $0.69 or 6.17% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.34B. That closing price of SG’s stock is at a discount of -39.56% from its 52-week high price of $16.58 and is indicating a premium of 48.65% from its 52-week low price of $6.10. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.24 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.47 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Sweetgreen Inc (NYSE:SG) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 6.17%, in the last five days SG remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/08/24 when the stock touched $11.88 price level, adding 0.59% to its value on the day. Sweetgreen Inc’s shares saw a change of 5.13% in year-to-date performance and have moved 7.61% in past 5-day. Sweetgreen Inc (NYSE:SG) showed a performance of 12.29% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 13.36 million shares which calculate 9.69 days to cover the short interests.