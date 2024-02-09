Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA) At $0.16: What To Do?

In last trading session, Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA) saw 1.37 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.30. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.16 trading at $0.0 or -2.32% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.19M. That closing price of SNOA’s stock is at a discount of -900.0% from its 52-week high price of $1.60 and is indicating a premium of 25.0% from its 52-week low price of $0.12. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 6.33 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.53 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.32%, in the last five days SNOA remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/08/24 when the stock touched $0.16 price level, adding 15.79% to its value on the day. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares saw a change of -11.20% in year-to-date performance and have moved -7.88% in past 5-day. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA) showed a performance of -12.93% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.68 million shares which calculate 0.34 days to cover the short interests.