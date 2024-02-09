Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA) At $0.16: What To Do?

In last trading session, Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA) saw 1.37 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.30. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.16 trading at $0.0 or -2.32% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.19M. That closing price of SNOA’s stock is at a discount of -900.0% from its 52-week high price of $1.60 and is indicating a premium of 25.0% from its 52-week low price of $0.12. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 6.33 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.53 million if we extend that period to 3-months.
Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA) trade information
Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.32%, in the last five days SNOA remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/08/24 when the stock touched $0.16 price level, adding 15.79% to its value on the day. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares saw a change of -11.20% in year-to-date performance and have moved -7.88% in past 5-day. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA) showed a performance of -12.93% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.68 million shares which calculate 0.34 days to cover the short interests.
Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNOA) estimates and forecasts
Statistics highlight that Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -84.14% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 18.35% while that of industry is 11.30. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024.
SNOA Dividends
Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 12 and February 16 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.