SoFi Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SOFI): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $8.08?

In last trading session, SoFi Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SOFI) saw 49.1 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.77. Company’s recent per share price level of $8.08 trading at $0.42 or 5.48% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $7.75B. That closing price of SOFI’s stock is at a discount of -44.8% from its 52-week high price of $11.70 and is indicating a premium of 44.93% from its 52-week low price of $4.45. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 89.14 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 51.39 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

SoFi Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SOFI) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 5.48%, in the last five days SOFI remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/08/24 when the stock touched $8.08 price level, adding 0.74% to its value on the day. SoFi Technologies Inc’s shares saw a change of -18.79% in year-to-date performance and have moved 4.53% in past 5-day. SoFi Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SOFI) showed a performance of -2.88% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 118.55 million shares which calculate 2.56 days to cover the short interests.