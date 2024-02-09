Silence Therapeutics Plc ADR (NASDAQ:SLN) -1.72% Down Over Last Week, What Happens Next?

In last trading session, Silence Therapeutics Plc ADR (NASDAQ:SLN) saw 1.85 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.40. Company’s recent per share price level of $21.20 trading at $0.16 or 0.76% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $819.80M. That closing price of SLN’s stock is at a discount of -14.76% from its 52-week high price of $24.33 and is indicating a premium of 78.54% from its 52-week low price of $4.55. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.2 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 144.05K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Silence Therapeutics Plc ADR (NASDAQ:SLN) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.76%, in the last five days SLN remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 02/02/24 when the stock touched $21.20 price level, adding 7.42% to its value on the day. Silence Therapeutics Plc ADR’s shares saw a change of 22.05% in year-to-date performance and have moved -1.72% in past 5-day. Silence Therapeutics Plc ADR (NASDAQ:SLN) showed a performance of 20.52% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.13 million shares which calculate 1.26 days to cover the short interests.