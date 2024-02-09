Silence Therapeutics Plc ADR (NASDAQ:SLN) -1.72% Down Over Last Week, What Happens Next?

In last trading session, Silence Therapeutics Plc ADR (NASDAQ:SLN) saw 1.85 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.40. Company’s recent per share price level of $21.20 trading at $0.16 or 0.76% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $819.80M. That closing price of SLN’s stock is at a discount of -14.76% from its 52-week high price of $24.33 and is indicating a premium of 78.54% from its 52-week low price of $4.55. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.2 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 144.05K if we extend that period to 3-months.
Silence Therapeutics Plc ADR (NASDAQ:SLN) trade information
Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.76%, in the last five days SLN remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 02/02/24 when the stock touched $21.20 price level, adding 7.42% to its value on the day. Silence Therapeutics Plc ADR’s shares saw a change of 22.05% in year-to-date performance and have moved -1.72% in past 5-day. Silence Therapeutics Plc ADR (NASDAQ:SLN) showed a performance of 20.52% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.13 million shares which calculate 1.26 days to cover the short interests.
Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes
Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now.
Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities.
Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on.
Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.
Sponsored
Silence Therapeutics Plc ADR (SLN) estimates and forecasts
Statistics highlight that Silence Therapeutics Plc ADR is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 280.61% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 14.10% while that of industry is 11.30. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024.
SLN Dividends
Silence Therapeutics Plc ADR is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in March and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.
Silence Therapeutics Plc ADR (NASDAQ:SLN)’s Major holders
Insiders are in possession of 23.60% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 50.39 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 65.96%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 50.39% institutions for Silence Therapeutics Plc ADR that are currently holding shares of the company. Lombard Odier Asset Management (USA) Corp is the top institutional holder at SLN for having 4.12 million shares of worth $22.66 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 13.77% of the company’s outstanding shares.
The second largest institutional holder is Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Ltd, which was holding about 3.42 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 11.41% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $18.78 million.