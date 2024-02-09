Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) At $87.87: What To Do?

In last trading session, Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) saw 20.78 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.26. Company’s recent per share price level of $87.87 trading at $2.7 or 3.17% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $112.85B. That closing price of SHOP’s stock is at a premium of 2.74% from its 52-week high price of $85.46 and is indicating a premium of 55.59% from its 52-week low price of $39.02. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 9.17 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 9.97 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 3.17%, in the last five days SHOP remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/08/24 when the stock touched $87.87 price level, adding 3.9% to its value on the day. Shopify Inc’s shares saw a change of 12.80% in year-to-date performance and have moved 14.53% in past 5-day. Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) showed a performance of 9.69% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 25.93 million shares which calculate 2.74 days to cover the short interests.