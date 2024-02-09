Shoals Technologies Group Inc (NASDAQ:SHLS): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $15.44?

In last trading session, Shoals Technologies Group Inc (NASDAQ:SHLS) saw 3.04 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.90. Company’s recent per share price level of $15.44 trading at $0.09 or 0.59% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.62B. That closing price of SHLS’s stock is at a discount of -83.55% from its 52-week high price of $28.34 and is indicating a premium of 21.57% from its 52-week low price of $12.11. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.84 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.70 million if we extend that period to 3-months.
Shoals Technologies Group Inc (NASDAQ:SHLS) trade information
Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.59%, in the last five days SHLS remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 02/07/24 when the stock touched $15.44 price level, adding 1.03% to its value on the day. Shoals Technologies Group Inc’s shares saw a change of -0.64% in year-to-date performance and have moved 8.96% in past 5-day. Shoals Technologies Group Inc (NASDAQ:SHLS) showed a performance of 10.60% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 26.35 million shares which calculate 7.86 days to cover the short interests.
Shoals Technologies Group Inc (SHLS) estimates and forecasts
Statistics highlight that Shoals Technologies Group Inc is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -29.30% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 78.38% while that of industry is 8.80. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 13.30% in the current quarter and calculating 21.40% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 50.00% from the last financial year’s standing.
16 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $132 million for the same. And 13 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $134.53 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2024. Company posted $94.65 million and $105.09 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 39.50% while estimating it to be 28.00% for the next quarter.
Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 66.11% during past 5 years. In 2024, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 79.79% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 33.30%.
SHLS Dividends
Shoals Technologies Group Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 26 and March 01 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.