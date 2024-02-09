Shoals Technologies Group Inc (NASDAQ:SHLS): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $15.44?

In last trading session, Shoals Technologies Group Inc (NASDAQ:SHLS) saw 3.04 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.90. Company’s recent per share price level of $15.44 trading at $0.09 or 0.59% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.62B. That closing price of SHLS’s stock is at a discount of -83.55% from its 52-week high price of $28.34 and is indicating a premium of 21.57% from its 52-week low price of $12.11. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.84 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.70 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Shoals Technologies Group Inc (NASDAQ:SHLS) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.59%, in the last five days SHLS remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 02/07/24 when the stock touched $15.44 price level, adding 1.03% to its value on the day. Shoals Technologies Group Inc’s shares saw a change of -0.64% in year-to-date performance and have moved 8.96% in past 5-day. Shoals Technologies Group Inc (NASDAQ:SHLS) showed a performance of 10.60% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 26.35 million shares which calculate 7.86 days to cover the short interests.