Rocket Lab USA Inc (NASDAQ:RKLB) At $4.32: What To Do?

In recent trading session, Rocket Lab USA Inc (NASDAQ:RKLB) saw 1.51 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.22. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.32 trading at $0.02 or 0.47% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $2.10B. That most recent trading price of RKLB’s stock is at a discount of -86.34% from its 52-week high price of $8.05 and is indicating a premium of 16.2% from its 52-week low price of $3.62. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 16.01 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 8.20 million if we extend that period to 3-months.
Rocket Lab USA Inc (NASDAQ:RKLB) trade information
Upright in the green today for gaining 0.47%, in the last five days RKLB remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 02/07/24 when the stock touched $4.32 price level, adding 3.36% to its value on the day. Rocket Lab USA Inc’s shares saw a change of -21.88% in year-to-date performance and have moved 8.68% in past 5-day. Rocket Lab USA Inc (NASDAQ:RKLB) showed a performance of -19.10% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 23.1 million shares which calculate 2.41 days to cover the short interests.
Rocket Lab USA Inc (RKLB) estimates and forecasts
Statistics highlight that Rocket Lab USA Inc is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -30.66% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -27.59% while that of industry is 5.70. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -25.00% in the current quarter and calculating 10.00% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 17.70% from the last financial year’s standing.
8 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $63.41 million for the same. And 6 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $97.78 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2024. Company posted $51.76 million and $54.9 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 22.50% while estimating it to be 78.10% for the next quarter.
RKLB Dividends
Rocket Lab USA Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on February 27 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.