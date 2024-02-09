Rocket Lab USA Inc (NASDAQ:RKLB) At $4.32: What To Do?

In recent trading session, Rocket Lab USA Inc (NASDAQ:RKLB) saw 1.51 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.22. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.32 trading at $0.02 or 0.47% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $2.10B. That most recent trading price of RKLB’s stock is at a discount of -86.34% from its 52-week high price of $8.05 and is indicating a premium of 16.2% from its 52-week low price of $3.62. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 16.01 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 8.20 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Rocket Lab USA Inc (NASDAQ:RKLB) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 0.47%, in the last five days RKLB remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 02/07/24 when the stock touched $4.32 price level, adding 3.36% to its value on the day. Rocket Lab USA Inc’s shares saw a change of -21.88% in year-to-date performance and have moved 8.68% in past 5-day. Rocket Lab USA Inc (NASDAQ:RKLB) showed a performance of -19.10% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 23.1 million shares which calculate 2.41 days to cover the short interests.