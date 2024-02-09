Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ:HOOD): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $11.42?

In recent trading session, Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ:HOOD) saw 2.4 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.39. Company’s recent per share price level of $11.42 trading at $0.2 or 1.74% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $9.87B. That most recent trading price of HOOD’s stock is at a discount of -18.3% from its 52-week high price of $13.51 and is indicating a premium of 30.74% from its 52-week low price of $7.91. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 7.13 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 13.24 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ:HOOD) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 1.74%, in the last five days HOOD remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 02/09/24 when the stock touched $11.42 price level, adding 0.61% to its value on the day. Robinhood Markets Inc’s shares saw a change of -10.39% in year-to-date performance and have moved 4.54% in past 5-day. Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ:HOOD) showed a performance of -5.97% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 35.71 million shares which calculate 2.34 days to cover the short interests.