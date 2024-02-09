Rivian Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:RIVN) Stock Plunged -31.33% So Far In 2024, What Analysts Expect Next?

In last trading session, Rivian Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:RIVN) saw 57.35 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.07. Company’s recent per share price level of $16.11 trading at $0.94 or 6.20% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $15.40B. That closing price of RIVN’s stock is at a discount of -74.18% from its 52-week high price of $28.06 and is indicating a premium of 27.5% from its 52-week low price of $11.68. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 28.67 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 35.68 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Rivian Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:RIVN) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 6.20%, in the last five days RIVN remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/08/24 when the stock touched $16.11 price level, adding 0.06% to its value on the day. Rivian Automotive Inc’s shares saw a change of -31.33% in year-to-date performance and have moved 3.73% in past 5-day. Rivian Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:RIVN) showed a performance of -16.31% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 104.86 million shares which calculate 3.11 days to cover the short interests.