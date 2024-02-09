Replimune Group Inc (NASDAQ:REPL) At $7.72: What To Do?

In last trading session, Replimune Group Inc (NASDAQ:REPL) saw 0.76 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.21. Company’s recent per share price level of $7.72 trading at $0.3 or 4.04% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $455.94M. That closing price of REPL’s stock is at a discount of -272.8% from its 52-week high price of $28.78 and is indicating a premium of 23.7% from its 52-week low price of $5.89. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.8 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.91 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Replimune Group Inc (NASDAQ:REPL) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 4.04%, in the last five days REPL remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/08/24 when the stock touched $7.72 price level, adding 9.18% to its value on the day. Replimune Group Inc’s shares saw a change of -8.42% in year-to-date performance and have moved -1.78% in past 5-day. Replimune Group Inc (NASDAQ:REPL) showed a performance of -17.08% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 8.22 million shares which calculate 4.25 days to cover the short interests.