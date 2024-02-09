Pyxis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:PYXS): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $4.28?

In recent trading session, Pyxis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:PYXS) saw 0.53 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.26. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.28 trading at $0.57 or 15.37% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $189.57M. That most recent trading price of PYXS’s stock is at a discount of -61.68% from its 52-week high price of $6.92 and is indicating a premium of 68.46% from its 52-week low price of $1.35. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.33 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 411.07K if we extend that period to 3-months.
Pyxis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:PYXS) trade information
Upright in the green today for gaining 15.37%, in the last five days PYXS remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 02/09/24 when the stock touched $4.28 price level, subtracting -2.15% to its value on the day. Pyxis Oncology Inc’s shares saw a change of 137.78% in year-to-date performance and have moved 16.31% in past 5-day. Pyxis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:PYXS) showed a performance of 78.34% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.61 million shares which calculate 2.63 days to cover the short interests.
Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes
Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now.
Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities.
Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on.
Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.
Sponsored
Pyxis Oncology Inc (PYXS) estimates and forecasts
Statistics highlight that Pyxis Oncology Inc is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 76.86% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 46.30% while that of industry is 11.60. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 53.50% in the current quarter and calculating 32.70% increase in the next quarter.
5 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $200k for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $250k in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2024.
PYXS Dividends
Pyxis Oncology Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 22 and March 26 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.