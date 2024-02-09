Pyxis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:PYXS): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $4.28?

In recent trading session, Pyxis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:PYXS) saw 0.53 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.26. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.28 trading at $0.57 or 15.37% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $189.57M. That most recent trading price of PYXS’s stock is at a discount of -61.68% from its 52-week high price of $6.92 and is indicating a premium of 68.46% from its 52-week low price of $1.35. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.33 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 411.07K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Pyxis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:PYXS) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 15.37%, in the last five days PYXS remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 02/09/24 when the stock touched $4.28 price level, subtracting -2.15% to its value on the day. Pyxis Oncology Inc’s shares saw a change of 137.78% in year-to-date performance and have moved 16.31% in past 5-day. Pyxis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:PYXS) showed a performance of 78.34% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.61 million shares which calculate 2.63 days to cover the short interests.