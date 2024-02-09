Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) Share Price Rebounds 9.37% From The Lows – But Can It Keep Going?

In recent trading session, Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) saw 2.27 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.01. Company’s recent per share price level of $5.55 trading at -$0.26 or -4.39% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $2.28B. That most recent trading price of PSEC’s stock is at a discount of -38.74% from its 52-week high price of $7.70 and is indicating a premium of 9.37% from its 52-week low price of $5.03. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.9 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.99 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -4.39%, in the last five days PSEC remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 02/07/24 when the stock touched $5.55 price level, adding 5.29% to its value on the day. Prospect Capital Corporation’s shares saw a change of -7.26% in year-to-date performance and have moved -4.88% in past 5-day. Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) showed a performance of -10.26% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 18.72 million shares which calculate 9.16 days to cover the short interests.