Precision Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:DTIL): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $0.38?

In recent trading session, Precision Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:DTIL) saw 0.84 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.41. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.38 trading at -$0.02 or -5.58% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $46.02M. That most recent trading price of DTIL’s stock is at a discount of -239.47% from its 52-week high price of $1.29 and is indicating a premium of 26.32% from its 52-week low price of $0.28. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.55 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.51 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Upright in the red during last session for losing -5.58%, in the last five days DTIL remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/08/24 when the stock touched $0.38 price level, adding 7.77% to its value on the day. Precision Biosciences Inc’s shares saw a change of 3.42% in year-to-date performance and have moved 1.97% in past 5-day. Precision Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:DTIL) showed a performance of -11.70% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.15 million shares which calculate 0.78 days to cover the short interests.

Precision Biosciences Inc (DTIL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Precision Biosciences Inc is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -30.09% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 77.17% while that of industry is 15.80. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 73.10% in the current quarter and calculating 65.20% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 112.40% from the last financial year’s standing.

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $12.48 million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $9.66 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2024.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -24.76% during past 5 years.

DTIL Dividends

Precision Biosciences Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 07 and March 11 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Precision Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:DTIL)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 14.24% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 34.88 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 40.67%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 34.88% institutions for Precision Biosciences Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Great Point Partners LLC is the top institutional holder at DTIL for having 7.47 million shares of worth $3.93 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 6.49% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Capital World Investors, which was holding about 6.72 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.84% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $3.53 million.

On the other hand, Smallcap World Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 6.72 million shares of worth $3.53 million or 5.84% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.44 million shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $1.28 million in the company or a holder of 2.12% of company’s stock.