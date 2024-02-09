Plains All American Pipeline LP (NASDAQ:PAA) Declines -3.67% In 2024; Is It Attractive Enough At $15.48?

In recent trading session, Plains All American Pipeline LP (NASDAQ:PAA) saw 1.7 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.55. Company’s recent per share price level of $15.48 trading at $0.13 or 0.88% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $10.85B. That most recent trading price of PAA’s stock is at a discount of -5.68% from its 52-week high price of $16.36 and is indicating a premium of 27.13% from its 52-week low price of $11.28. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 4.65 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.40 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Plains All American Pipeline LP (NASDAQ:PAA) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 0.88%, in the last five days PAA remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 02/09/24 when the stock touched $15.48 price level, adding 1.46% to its value on the day. Plains All American Pipeline LP’s shares saw a change of 2.21% in year-to-date performance and have moved 1.41% in past 5-day. Plains All American Pipeline LP (NASDAQ:PAA) showed a performance of -0.10% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 12.18 million shares which calculate 3.19 days to cover the short interests.