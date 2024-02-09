Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc (NASDAQ:WOOF): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $2.55?

In last trading session, Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc (NASDAQ:WOOF) saw 2.28 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.16. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.55 trading at $0.03 or 1.19% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $684.65M. That closing price of WOOF’s stock is at a discount of -351.76% from its 52-week high price of $11.52 and is indicating a premium of 8.24% from its 52-week low price of $2.34. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.72 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 5.56 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 1.19%, in the last five days WOOF remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/08/24 when the stock touched $2.55 price level, adding 2.3% to its value on the day. Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc’s shares saw a change of -19.30% in year-to-date performance and have moved 2.82% in past 5-day. Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc (NASDAQ:WOOF) showed a performance of -13.27% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 17.03 million shares which calculate 2.89 days to cover the short interests.

Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now. Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities. Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on. Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.

Sponsored

Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc (WOOF) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -64.92% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -89.33% while that of industry is 4.00. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -91.30% in the current quarter and calculating -116.70% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 2.80% from the last financial year’s standing.

13 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.62 billion for the same. And 11 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.56 billion in the next quarter that will end on Apr 2024.

WOOF Dividends

Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on March 13 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc (NASDAQ:WOOF)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 63.99% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 65.67 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 182.39%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 65.67% institutions for Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board is the top institutional holder at WOOF for having 59.77 million shares of worth $531.91 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 25.99% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Mackenzie Financial Corporation, which was holding about 8.18 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.56% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $72.77 million.

On the other hand, Delaware Ivy Mid Cap Growth Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 3.87 million shares of worth $34.45 million or 1.68% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.98 million shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $26.54 million in the company or a holder of 1.30% of company’s stock.