OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $2.17?

In last trading session, OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) saw 1.14 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.04. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.17 trading at $0.14 or 6.90% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $176.12M. That closing price of OGI’s stock is at a discount of -64.06% from its 52-week high price of $3.56 and is indicating a premium of 55.3% from its 52-week low price of $0.97. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.08 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 838.52K if we extend that period to 3-months.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 6.90%, in the last five days OGI remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/08/24 when the stock touched $2.17 price level, adding 2.25% to its value on the day. OrganiGram Holdings Inc.’s shares saw a change of 65.65% in year-to-date performance and have moved 18.58% in past 5-day. OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) showed a performance of 58.39% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.95 million shares which calculate 5.67 days to cover the short interests.