Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NCLH): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $17.26?

In recent trading session, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NCLH) saw 1.76 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 2.59. Company’s recent per share price level of $17.26 trading at -$0.24 or -1.37% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $7.34B. That most recent trading price of NCLH’s stock is at a discount of -31.81% from its 52-week high price of $22.75 and is indicating a premium of 29.61% from its 52-week low price of $12.15. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 11.58 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 13.41 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.37%, in the last five days NCLH remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/08/24 when the stock touched $17.26 price level, adding 2.32% to its value on the day. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd’s shares saw a change of -13.87% in year-to-date performance and have moved -2.71% in past 5-day. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NCLH) showed a performance of -1.88% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 38.01 million shares which calculate 2.84 days to cover the short interests.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NCLH) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -3.95% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 116.38% while that of industry is 19.90. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 86.50% in the current quarter and calculating 33.30% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 76.30% from the last financial year’s standing.

13 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.97 billion for the same. And 9 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $2.04 billion in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2024. Company posted $1.52 billion and $1.82 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 29.60% while estimating it to be 11.70% for the next quarter.

NCLH Dividends

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 26 and March 01 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NCLH)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.71% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 73.06 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 73.58%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 73.06% institutions for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc is the top institutional holder at NCLH for having 48.67 million shares of worth $1.06 billion. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 11.44% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Capital International Investors, which was holding about 35.78 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.41% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $778.87 million.

On the other hand, Growth Fund Of America Inc and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 17.85 million shares of worth $388.57 million or 4.20% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 13.17 million shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $286.81 million in the company or a holder of 3.10% of company’s stock.