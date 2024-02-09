Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (AMEX:NAK) At $0.25: What To Do?

In last trading session, Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (AMEX:NAK) saw 1.26 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.72. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.25 trading at $0.0 or 0.52% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $127.92M. That closing price of NAK’s stock is at a discount of -72.0% from its 52-week high price of $0.43 and is indicating a premium of 16.0% from its 52-week low price of $0.21. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.8 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.83 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (AMEX:NAK) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.52%, in the last five days NAK remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 02/05/24 when the stock touched $0.25 price level, adding 3.7% to its value on the day. Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd.’s shares saw a change of -22.27% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.12% in past 5-day. Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (AMEX:NAK) showed a performance of -9.80% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 7.14 million shares which calculate 2.81 days to cover the short interests.