NIO Inc ADR (NYSE:NIO) At $5.82: What To Do?

In last trading session, NIO Inc ADR (NYSE:NIO) saw 29.98 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.96. Company’s recent per share price level of $5.82 trading at -$0.04 or -0.68% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $9.14B. That closing price of NIO’s stock is at a discount of -178.01% from its 52-week high price of $16.18 and is indicating a premium of 8.93% from its 52-week low price of $5.30. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 56.54 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 62.84 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

NIO Inc ADR (NYSE:NIO) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.68%, in the last five days NIO remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 02/06/24 when the stock touched $5.82 price level, adding 3.8% to its value on the day. NIO Inc ADR’s shares saw a change of -35.83% in year-to-date performance and have moved 1.93% in past 5-day. NIO Inc ADR (NYSE:NIO) showed a performance of -23.02% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 166.21 million shares which calculate 2.34 days to cover the short interests.