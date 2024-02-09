Newell Brands Inc (NASDAQ:NWL) At $7.34: What To Do?

In recent trading session, Newell Brands Inc (NASDAQ:NWL) saw 4.13 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.97. Company’s recent per share price level of $7.34 trading at -$1.11 or -13.10% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $3.04B. That most recent trading price of NWL’s stock is at a discount of -112.53% from its 52-week high price of $15.60 and is indicating a premium of 11.58% from its 52-week low price of $6.49. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.3 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.86 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Newell Brands Inc (NASDAQ:NWL) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -13.10%, in the last five days NWL remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/08/24 when the stock touched $7.34 price level, adding 13.65% to its value on the day. Newell Brands Inc’s shares saw a change of -15.40% in year-to-date performance and have moved -11.74% in past 5-day. Newell Brands Inc (NASDAQ:NWL) showed a performance of -17.40% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 16.73 million shares which calculate 3.85 days to cover the short interests.