Newell Brands Inc (NASDAQ:NWL) At $7.34: What To Do?

In recent trading session, Newell Brands Inc (NASDAQ:NWL) saw 4.13 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.97. Company’s recent per share price level of $7.34 trading at -$1.11 or -13.10% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $3.04B. That most recent trading price of NWL’s stock is at a discount of -112.53% from its 52-week high price of $15.60 and is indicating a premium of 11.58% from its 52-week low price of $6.49. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.3 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.86 million if we extend that period to 3-months.
Newell Brands Inc (NASDAQ:NWL) trade information
Upright in the red during last session for losing -13.10%, in the last five days NWL remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/08/24 when the stock touched $7.34 price level, adding 13.65% to its value on the day. Newell Brands Inc’s shares saw a change of -15.40% in year-to-date performance and have moved -11.74% in past 5-day. Newell Brands Inc (NASDAQ:NWL) showed a performance of -17.40% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 16.73 million shares which calculate 3.85 days to cover the short interests.
Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes
Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now.
Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities.
Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on.
Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.
Sponsored
Newell Brands Inc (NWL) estimates and forecasts
Statistics highlight that Newell Brands Inc is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -31.24% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -52.87% while that of industry is 2.80. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024.
Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -39.10% during past 5 years.
NWL Dividends
Newell Brands Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on February 09 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.
Newell Brands Inc (NASDAQ:NWL)’s Major holders
Insiders are in possession of 0.28% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 96.36 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 96.63%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 96.36% institutions for Newell Brands Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Pzena Investment Management Llc is the top institutional holder at NWL for having 52.42 million shares of worth $456.08 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 12.40% of the company’s outstanding shares.
The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, which was holding about 44.08 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 10.43% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $383.5 million.
On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard/Windsor Fund Inc. are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 25.73 million shares of worth $232.33 million or 6.09% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 11.87 million shares on Jul 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $132.43 million in the company or a holder of 2.81% of company’s stock.