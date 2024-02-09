Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MU): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $84.63?

In recent trading session, Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) saw 2.11 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.24. Company’s recent per share price level of $84.63 trading at -$0.25 or -0.29% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $93.43B. That most recent trading price of MU’s stock is at a discount of -6.39% from its 52-week high price of $90.04 and is indicating a premium of 37.66% from its 52-week low price of $52.76. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 12.26 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 14.09 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.29%, in the last five days MU remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 02/05/24 when the stock touched $84.63 price level, adding 2.97% to its value on the day. Micron Technology Inc.’s shares saw a change of -0.83% in year-to-date performance and have moved -2.14% in past 5-day. Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) showed a performance of 2.73% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 19.99 million shares which calculate 1.25 days to cover the short interests.