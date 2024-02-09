Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MU): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $84.63?

In recent trading session, Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) saw 2.11 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.24. Company’s recent per share price level of $84.63 trading at -$0.25 or -0.29% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $93.43B. That most recent trading price of MU’s stock is at a discount of -6.39% from its 52-week high price of $90.04 and is indicating a premium of 37.66% from its 52-week low price of $52.76. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 12.26 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 14.09 million if we extend that period to 3-months.
Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) trade information
Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.29%, in the last five days MU remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 02/05/24 when the stock touched $84.63 price level, adding 2.97% to its value on the day. Micron Technology Inc.’s shares saw a change of -0.83% in year-to-date performance and have moved -2.14% in past 5-day. Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) showed a performance of 2.73% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 19.99 million shares which calculate 1.25 days to cover the short interests.
Micron Technology Inc. (MU) estimates and forecasts
Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 85.30% in the current quarter and calculating 109.10% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 46.10% from the last financial year’s standing.
23 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $5.32 billion for the same. And 23 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $5.95 billion in the next quarter that will end on May 2024.
MU Dividends
Micron Technology Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 26 and April 01 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.