Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ:META) Achieved Almost 31.49% Growth In A Month. Also Looks Good Long Term.

In last trading session, Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ:META) saw 18.78 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.18. Company’s recent per share price level of $470.00 trading at $0.41 or 0.09% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1198.22B. That closing price of META’s stock is at a discount of -3.4% from its 52-week high price of $485.96 and is indicating a premium of 64.33% from its 52-week low price of $167.66. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 28.57 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 18.15 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.09%, in the last five days META remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 02/02/24 when the stock touched $470.00 price level, adding 3.28% to its value on the day. Meta Platforms Inc’s shares saw a change of 32.78% in year-to-date performance and have moved 19.05% in past 5-day. Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ:META) showed a performance of 31.49% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 26.92 million shares which calculate 1.63 days to cover the short interests.

Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now. Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities. Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on. Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.

Sponsored

Meta Platforms Inc (META) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Meta Platforms Inc is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 53.99% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 31.94% while that of industry is 19.60. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 92.30% in the current quarter and calculating 57.70% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 19.00% from the last financial year’s standing.

42 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $35.88 billion for the same. And 41 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $38.02 billion in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2024. Company posted $28.64 billion and $30.41 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 25.30% while estimating it to be 25.00% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 14.46% during past 5 years. In 2024, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 33.41% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 26.00%.

META Dividends

Meta Platforms Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between April 24 and April 29 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ:META)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.18% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 79.24 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 79.39%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 79.24% institutions for Meta Platforms Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc is the top institutional holder at META for having 183.24 million shares of worth $55.01 billion. And as of Sep 29, 2023, it was holding 8.26% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 155.97 million shares on Sep 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.03% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $46.82 billion.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 69.2 million shares of worth $20.78 billion or 3.12% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 53.41 million shares on Sep 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $16.03 billion in the company or a holder of 2.41% of company’s stock.