Merus N.V (NASDAQ:MRUS) At $40.06: What To Do?

In last trading session, Merus N.V (NASDAQ:MRUS) saw 1.23 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.06. Company’s recent per share price level of $40.06 trading at $2.0 or 5.25% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.31B. That closing price of MRUS’s stock is at a premium of 4.97% from its 52-week high price of $38.07 and is indicating a premium of 60.23% from its 52-week low price of $15.93. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.46 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 457.96K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Merus N.V (NASDAQ:MRUS) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 5.25%, in the last five days MRUS remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/08/24 when the stock touched $40.06 price level, adding 1.67% to its value on the day. Merus N.V’s shares saw a change of 45.67% in year-to-date performance and have moved 11.00% in past 5-day. Merus N.V (NASDAQ:MRUS) showed a performance of 23.26% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 4.69 million shares which calculate 9.05 days to cover the short interests.