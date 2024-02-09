Merus N.V (NASDAQ:MRUS) At $40.06: What To Do?

In last trading session, Merus N.V (NASDAQ:MRUS) saw 1.23 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.06. Company’s recent per share price level of $40.06 trading at $2.0 or 5.25% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.31B. That closing price of MRUS’s stock is at a premium of 4.97% from its 52-week high price of $38.07 and is indicating a premium of 60.23% from its 52-week low price of $15.93. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.46 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 457.96K if we extend that period to 3-months.
Merus N.V (NASDAQ:MRUS) trade information
Upright in the green during last session for gaining 5.25%, in the last five days MRUS remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/08/24 when the stock touched $40.06 price level, adding 1.67% to its value on the day. Merus N.V’s shares saw a change of 45.67% in year-to-date performance and have moved 11.00% in past 5-day. Merus N.V (NASDAQ:MRUS) showed a performance of 23.26% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 4.69 million shares which calculate 9.05 days to cover the short interests.
Merus N.V (MRUS) estimates and forecasts
Statistics highlight that Merus N.V is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 75.01% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 10.62% while that of industry is 15.30. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024.
MRUS Dividends
Merus N.V is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 26 and March 01 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.