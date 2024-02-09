Medical Properties Trust Inc (NYSE:MPW): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $3.28?

In last trading session, Medical Properties Trust Inc (NYSE:MPW) saw 13.69 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.13. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.28 trading at $0.02 or 0.61% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.96B. That closing price of MPW’s stock is at a discount of -300.61% from its 52-week high price of $13.14 and is indicating a premium of 10.98% from its 52-week low price of $2.92. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 19.53 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 21.16 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Medical Properties Trust Inc (NYSE:MPW) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.61%, in the last five days MPW remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/08/24 when the stock touched $3.28 price level, adding 2.96% to its value on the day. Medical Properties Trust Inc’s shares saw a change of -33.20% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.61% in past 5-day. Medical Properties Trust Inc (NYSE:MPW) showed a performance of -10.38% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 164.89 million shares which calculate 5.93 days to cover the short interests.