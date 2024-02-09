Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MRVI): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $5.46?

In last trading session, Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MRVI) saw 1.56 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring -0.20. Company’s recent per share price level of $5.46 trading at $0.0 or 0.00% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $721.76M. That closing price of MRVI’s stock is at a discount of -209.52% from its 52-week high price of $16.90 and is indicating a premium of 17.22% from its 52-week low price of $4.52. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.97 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.37 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MRVI) trade information

In the last five days MRVI remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 02/06/24 when the stock touched $5.46 price level, adding 3.02% to its value on the day. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc’s shares saw a change of -16.64% in year-to-date performance and have moved 1.49% in past 5-day. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MRVI) showed a performance of -18.02% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 6.63 million shares which calculate 3.16 days to cover the short interests.