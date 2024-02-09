LQR House Inc (NASDAQ:LQR): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $3.19?

In last trading session, LQR House Inc (NASDAQ:LQR) saw 1.14 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.19 trading at -$0.19 or -5.62% at ring of the bell on the day. That closing price of LQR’s stock is at a discount of -13536.36% from its 52-week high price of $435.00 and is indicating a premium of 70.22% from its 52-week low price of $0.95. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.63 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.25 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

LQR House Inc (NASDAQ:LQR) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -5.62%, in the last five days LQR remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/08/24 when the stock touched $3.19 price level, adding 24.94% to its value on the day. LQR House Inc’s shares saw a change of -15.61% in year-to-date performance and have moved 32.92% in past 5-day. LQR House Inc (NASDAQ:LQR) showed a performance of -16.27% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 97530.0 shares which calculate 0.06 days to cover the short interests.