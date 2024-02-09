Lithium Americas Corp (NewCo) (NYSE:LAC): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $4.12?

In last trading session, Lithium Americas Corp (NewCo) (NYSE:LAC) saw 1.62 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.12 trading at $0.05 or 1.23% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $664.60M. That closing price of LAC’s stock is at a discount of -200.49% from its 52-week high price of $12.38 and is indicating a premium of 7.52% from its 52-week low price of $3.81. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.47 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.56 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Lithium Americas Corp (NewCo) (NYSE:LAC) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 1.23%, in the last five days LAC remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 02/02/24 when the stock touched $4.12 price level, adding 3.74% to its value on the day. Lithium Americas Corp (NewCo)’s shares saw a change of -35.63% in year-to-date performance and have moved -5.29% in past 5-day. Lithium Americas Corp (NewCo) (NYSE:LAC) showed a performance of -31.10% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 12.78 million shares which calculate 4.41 days to cover the short interests.