Lithium Americas Corp (NewCo) (NYSE:LAC): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $4.12?

In last trading session, Lithium Americas Corp (NewCo) (NYSE:LAC) saw 1.62 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.12 trading at $0.05 or 1.23% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $664.60M. That closing price of LAC’s stock is at a discount of -200.49% from its 52-week high price of $12.38 and is indicating a premium of 7.52% from its 52-week low price of $3.81. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.47 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.56 million if we extend that period to 3-months.
Lithium Americas Corp (NewCo) (NYSE:LAC) trade information
Upright in the green during last session for gaining 1.23%, in the last five days LAC remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 02/02/24 when the stock touched $4.12 price level, adding 3.74% to its value on the day. Lithium Americas Corp (NewCo)’s shares saw a change of -35.63% in year-to-date performance and have moved -5.29% in past 5-day. Lithium Americas Corp (NewCo) (NYSE:LAC) showed a performance of -31.10% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 12.78 million shares which calculate 4.41 days to cover the short interests.
LAC Dividends
Lithium Americas Corp (NewCo) is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 29 and April 02 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.
Lithium Americas Corp (NewCo) (NYSE:LAC)’s Major holders
Insiders are in possession of 0.39% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 19.34 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 19.42%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 19.34% institutions for Lithium Americas Corp (NewCo) that are currently holding shares of the company.