Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp (NYSE:LAAC) At $4.12: What To Do?

In last trading session, Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp (NYSE:LAAC) saw 1.2 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.28. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.12 trading at -$0.09 or -2.14% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $661.26M. That closing price of LAAC’s stock is at a discount of -163.59% from its 52-week high price of $10.86 and is indicating a premium of 6.55% from its 52-week low price of $3.85. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.59 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.57 million if we extend that period to 3-months.
Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp (NYSE:LAAC) trade information
Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.14%, in the last five days LAAC remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 02/07/24 when the stock touched $4.12 price level, adding 6.15% to its value on the day. Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp’s shares saw a change of -34.81% in year-to-date performance and have moved -4.19% in past 5-day. Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp (NYSE:LAAC) showed a performance of -30.76% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 13.25 million shares which calculate 7.48 days to cover the short interests.
Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes
Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now.
Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities.
Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on.
Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.
Sponsored
Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp (LAAC) estimates and forecasts
Statistics highlight that Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -45.41% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 121.18% while that of industry is 10.70. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -42.90% in the current quarter and calculating 300.00% increase in the next quarter.
1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $18.1 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $18.5 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2024.
Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -9.72% during past 5 years.
LAAC Dividends
Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on March 21 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.
Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp (NYSE:LAAC)’s Major holders
Insiders are in possession of 14.26% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 31.41 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 36.63%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 31.41% institutions for Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp that are currently holding shares of the company.