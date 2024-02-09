Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp (NYSE:LAAC) At $4.12: What To Do?

In last trading session, Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp (NYSE:LAAC) saw 1.2 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.28. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.12 trading at -$0.09 or -2.14% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $661.26M. That closing price of LAAC’s stock is at a discount of -163.59% from its 52-week high price of $10.86 and is indicating a premium of 6.55% from its 52-week low price of $3.85. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.59 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.57 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp (NYSE:LAAC) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.14%, in the last five days LAAC remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 02/07/24 when the stock touched $4.12 price level, adding 6.15% to its value on the day. Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp’s shares saw a change of -34.81% in year-to-date performance and have moved -4.19% in past 5-day. Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp (NYSE:LAAC) showed a performance of -30.76% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 13.25 million shares which calculate 7.48 days to cover the short interests.