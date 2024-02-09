Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc (AMEX:LCTX) At $1.09: What To Do?

In recent trading session, Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc (AMEX:LCTX) saw 0.72 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.27. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.09 trading at $0.01 or 0.93% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $190.74M. That most recent trading price of LCTX’s stock is at a discount of -44.04% from its 52-week high price of $1.57 and is indicating a premium of 22.94% from its 52-week low price of $0.84. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.92 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 732.46K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc (AMEX:LCTX) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 0.93%, in the last five days LCTX remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 02/06/24 when the stock touched $1.09 price level, adding 5.22% to its value on the day. Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc’s shares saw a change of 0.00% in year-to-date performance and have moved 11.22% in past 5-day. Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc (AMEX:LCTX) showed a performance of -9.17% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 7.88 million shares which calculate 8.16 days to cover the short interests.