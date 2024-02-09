LifeStance Health Group Inc (NASDAQ:LFST) At $6.47: What To Do?

In last trading session, LifeStance Health Group Inc (NASDAQ:LFST) saw 1.01 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.22. Company’s recent per share price level of $6.47 trading at $0.46 or 7.65% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.45B. That closing price of LFST’s stock is at a discount of -48.22% from its 52-week high price of $9.59 and is indicating a premium of 28.44% from its 52-week low price of $4.63. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.82 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.13 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 7.65%, in the last five days LFST remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/08/24 when the stock touched $6.47 price level, adding 0.46% to its value on the day. LifeStance Health Group Inc’s shares saw a change of -17.37% in year-to-date performance and have moved 14.72% in past 5-day. LifeStance Health Group Inc (NASDAQ:LFST) showed a performance of -13.62% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 22.66 million shares which calculate 21.23 days to cover the short interests.

LifeStance Health Group Inc (LFST) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that LifeStance Health Group Inc is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -19.73% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 22.95% while that of industry is 16.80. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 30.80% in the current quarter and calculating -22.20% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 20.70% from the last financial year’s standing.

6 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $263 million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $299.11 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2024. Company posted $229.4 million and $252.59 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 14.60% while estimating it to be 18.40% for the next quarter.

LFST Dividends

LifeStance Health Group Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 26 and March 01 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

LifeStance Health Group Inc (NASDAQ:LFST)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 13.26% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 84.55 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 97.47%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 84.55% institutions for LifeStance Health Group Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. TPG GP A, LLC is the top institutional holder at LFST for having 175.28 million shares of worth $1.6 billion. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 46.37% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Summit Partners, L.P., which was holding about 45.73 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 12.10% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $417.56 million.

On the other hand, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Health Care and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Medical Technology & Devices Port are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Aug 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 6.0 million shares of worth $49.26 million or 1.59% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 5.36 million shares on May 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $43.89 million in the company or a holder of 1.42% of company’s stock.