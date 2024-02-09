Lantronix Inc (NASDAQ:LTRX) At $4.24: What To Do?

In recent trading session, Lantronix Inc (NASDAQ:LTRX) saw 0.56 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 2.24. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.24 trading at -$1.57 or -27.04% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $157.99M. That most recent trading price of LTRX’s stock is at a discount of -63.92% from its 52-week high price of $6.95 and is indicating a premium of 16.98% from its 52-week low price of $3.52. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.25 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 188.41K if we extend that period to 3-months.
Lantronix Inc (NASDAQ:LTRX) trade information
Upright in the red during last session for losing -27.04%, in the last five days LTRX remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 02/05/24 when the stock touched $4.24 price level, adding 36.05% to its value on the day. Lantronix Inc’s shares saw a change of -27.66% in year-to-date performance and have moved -35.48% in past 5-day. Lantronix Inc (NASDAQ:LTRX) showed a performance of -30.51% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.17 million shares which calculate 1.26 days to cover the short interests.
Lantronix Inc (LTRX) estimates and forecasts
Statistics highlight that Lantronix Inc is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 0.45% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 152.17% while that of industry is 4.40. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024.
LTRX Dividends
Lantronix Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 08 and May 13 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.
Lantronix Inc (NASDAQ:LTRX)’s Major holders
Insiders are in possession of 18.84% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 40.48 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 49.88%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 40.48% institutions for Lantronix Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors LP is the top institutional holder at LTRX for having 1.23 million shares of worth $5.16 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 3.30% of the company’s outstanding shares.
The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, which was holding about 1.16 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.12% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $4.87 million.
On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and 180 Degree Capital Corp are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 0.76 million shares of worth $3.21 million or 2.05% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.75 million shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $3.14 million in the company or a holder of 2.01% of company’s stock.