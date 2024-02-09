Lantronix Inc (NASDAQ:LTRX) At $4.24: What To Do?

In recent trading session, Lantronix Inc (NASDAQ:LTRX) saw 0.56 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 2.24. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.24 trading at -$1.57 or -27.04% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $157.99M. That most recent trading price of LTRX’s stock is at a discount of -63.92% from its 52-week high price of $6.95 and is indicating a premium of 16.98% from its 52-week low price of $3.52. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.25 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 188.41K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Lantronix Inc (NASDAQ:LTRX) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -27.04%, in the last five days LTRX remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 02/05/24 when the stock touched $4.24 price level, adding 36.05% to its value on the day. Lantronix Inc’s shares saw a change of -27.66% in year-to-date performance and have moved -35.48% in past 5-day. Lantronix Inc (NASDAQ:LTRX) showed a performance of -30.51% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.17 million shares which calculate 1.26 days to cover the short interests.