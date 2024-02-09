Kinross Gold Corp. (NYSE:KGC): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $5.22?

In recent trading session, Kinross Gold Corp. (NYSE:KGC) saw 2.45 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.15. Company’s recent per share price level of $5.22 trading at -$0.1 or -1.79% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $6.41B. That most recent trading price of KGC’s stock is at a discount of -21.46% from its 52-week high price of $6.34 and is indicating a premium of 34.87% from its 52-week low price of $3.40. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 9.67 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 12.68 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Kinross Gold Corp. (NYSE:KGC) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.79%, in the last five days KGC remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 02/06/24 when the stock touched $5.22 price level, adding 4.74% to its value on the day. Kinross Gold Corp.’s shares saw a change of -13.64% in year-to-date performance and have moved -5.00% in past 5-day. Kinross Gold Corp. (NYSE:KGC) showed a performance of -7.19% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 11.43 million shares which calculate 0.8 days to cover the short interests.