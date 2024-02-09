Kezar Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:KZR) At $0.95: What To Do?

In recent trading session, Kezar Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:KZR) saw 0.49 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.46. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.95 trading at $0.0 or -0.06% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $68.92M. That most recent trading price of KZR’s stock is at a discount of -608.42% from its 52-week high price of $6.73 and is indicating a premium of 29.47% from its 52-week low price of $0.67. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.44 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 667.19K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Kezar Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:KZR) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.06%, in the last five days KZR remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 02/06/24 when the stock touched $0.95 price level, adding 1.96% to its value on the day. Kezar Life Sciences Inc’s shares saw a change of -0.07% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.15% in past 5-day. Kezar Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:KZR) showed a performance of 5.19% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.98 million shares which calculate 4.09 days to cover the short interests.