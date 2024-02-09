Kezar Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:KZR) At $0.95: What To Do?

In recent trading session, Kezar Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:KZR) saw 0.49 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.46. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.95 trading at $0.0 or -0.06% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $68.92M. That most recent trading price of KZR’s stock is at a discount of -608.42% from its 52-week high price of $6.73 and is indicating a premium of 29.47% from its 52-week low price of $0.67. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.44 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 667.19K if we extend that period to 3-months.
Kezar Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:KZR) trade information
Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.06%, in the last five days KZR remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 02/06/24 when the stock touched $0.95 price level, adding 1.96% to its value on the day. Kezar Life Sciences Inc’s shares saw a change of -0.07% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.15% in past 5-day. Kezar Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:KZR) showed a performance of 5.19% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.98 million shares which calculate 4.09 days to cover the short interests.
Kezar Life Sciences Inc (KZR) estimates and forecasts
Statistics highlight that Kezar Life Sciences Inc is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -53.82% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -35.64% while that of industry is 15.80. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -52.00% in the current quarter and calculating 3.20% increase in the next quarter.
KZR Dividends
Kezar Life Sciences Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 12 and March 18 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.
Kezar Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:KZR)’s Major holders
Insiders are in possession of 14.76% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 74.85 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 87.81%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 74.85% institutions for Kezar Life Sciences Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Suvretta Capital Management, LLC is the top institutional holder at KZR for having 7.17 million shares of worth $17.56 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 9.86% of the company’s outstanding shares.
The second largest institutional holder is Avidity Partners Management, LP, which was holding about 6.08 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.36% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $14.9 million.
On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 1.88 million shares of worth $4.6 million or 2.58% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.6 million shares on Aug 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $2.39 million in the company or a holder of 2.21% of company’s stock.