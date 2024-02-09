Joby Aviation Inc (NYSE:JOBY): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $5.78?

In last trading session, Joby Aviation Inc (NYSE:JOBY) saw 3.83 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.11. Company’s recent per share price level of $5.78 trading at $0.13 or 2.30% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $4.02B. That closing price of JOBY’s stock is at a discount of -107.27% from its 52-week high price of $11.98 and is indicating a premium of 36.33% from its 52-week low price of $3.68. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 4.23 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 4.95 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Joby Aviation Inc (NYSE:JOBY) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 2.30%, in the last five days JOBY remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/08/24 when the stock touched $5.78 price level, adding 1.7% to its value on the day. Joby Aviation Inc’s shares saw a change of -13.08% in year-to-date performance and have moved 1.76% in past 5-day. Joby Aviation Inc (NYSE:JOBY) showed a performance of -6.02% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 74.11 million shares which calculate 14.9 days to cover the short interests.