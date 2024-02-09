JD.com Inc ADR (NASDAQ:JD) At $21.86: What To Do?

In recent trading session, JD.com Inc ADR (NASDAQ:JD) saw 2.42 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.52. Company’s recent per share price level of $21.86 trading at -$0.19 or -0.84% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $29.80B. That most recent trading price of JD’s stock is at a discount of -161.16% from its 52-week high price of $57.09 and is indicating a premium of 4.76% from its 52-week low price of $20.82. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 14.76 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 14.82 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

JD.com Inc ADR (NASDAQ:JD) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.84%, in the last five days JD remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 02/06/24 when the stock touched $21.86 price level, adding 9.41% to its value on the day. JD.com Inc ADR’s shares saw a change of -24.32% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.39% in past 5-day. JD.com Inc ADR (NASDAQ:JD) showed a performance of -13.51% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 22.28 million shares which calculate 1.54 days to cover the short interests.