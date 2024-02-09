Is CommScope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) A Strong Comeback Candidate At -306.07% Off Its High?

In last trading session, CommScope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) saw 1.29 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.10. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.14 trading at -$0.01 or -0.47% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $453.81M. That closing price of COMM’s stock is at a discount of -306.07% from its 52-week high price of $8.69 and is indicating a premium of 37.38% from its 52-week low price of $1.34. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.75 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.16 million if we extend that period to 3-months.
CommScope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) trade information
Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.47%, in the last five days COMM remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 02/02/24 when the stock touched $2.14 price level, adding 8.15% to its value on the day. CommScope Holding Company Inc’s shares saw a change of -24.11% in year-to-date performance and have moved -8.94% in past 5-day. CommScope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) showed a performance of -20.45% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 8.12 million shares which calculate 2.31 days to cover the short interests.
CommScope Holding Company Inc (COMM) estimates and forecasts
Statistics highlight that CommScope Holding Company Inc is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -36.87% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -56.02% while that of industry is 9.70. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024.
COMM Dividends
CommScope Holding Company Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on February 29 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.
CommScope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM)’s Major holders
Insiders are in possession of 2.04% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 56.12 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 57.29%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 56.12% institutions for CommScope Holding Company Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc is the top institutional holder at COMM for having 34.33 million shares of worth $193.29 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 16.20% of the company’s outstanding shares.
The second largest institutional holder is Fpr Partners Llc, which was holding about 20.95 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.89% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $117.97 million.
On the other hand, First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index (SM) Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 9.03 million shares of worth $30.35 million or 4.26% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 6.27 million shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $35.3 million in the company or a holder of 2.96% of company’s stock.