Is CommScope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) A Strong Comeback Candidate At -306.07% Off Its High?

In last trading session, CommScope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) saw 1.29 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.10. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.14 trading at -$0.01 or -0.47% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $453.81M. That closing price of COMM’s stock is at a discount of -306.07% from its 52-week high price of $8.69 and is indicating a premium of 37.38% from its 52-week low price of $1.34. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.75 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.16 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

CommScope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.47%, in the last five days COMM remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 02/02/24 when the stock touched $2.14 price level, adding 8.15% to its value on the day. CommScope Holding Company Inc’s shares saw a change of -24.11% in year-to-date performance and have moved -8.94% in past 5-day. CommScope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) showed a performance of -20.45% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 8.12 million shares which calculate 2.31 days to cover the short interests.