iQIYI Inc ADR (NASDAQ:IQ) At $3.37: What To Do?

In last trading session, iQIYI Inc ADR (NASDAQ:IQ) saw 6.03 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.23. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.37 trading at -$0.07 or -2.03% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.76B. That closing price of IQ’s stock is at a discount of -137.09% from its 52-week high price of $7.99 and is indicating a premium of 9.2% from its 52-week low price of $3.06. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 8.85 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 8.99 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.03%, in the last five days IQ remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 02/06/24 when the stock touched $3.37 price level, adding 7.16% to its value on the day. iQIYI Inc ADR’s shares saw a change of -30.94% in year-to-date performance and have moved 2.43% in past 5-day. iQIYI Inc ADR (NASDAQ:IQ) showed a performance of -24.78% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 37.95 million shares which calculate 5.6 days to cover the short interests.

iQIYI Inc ADR (IQ) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that iQIYI Inc ADR is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -43.46% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 2,150.00% while that of industry is 40.30. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 40.00% in the current quarter and calculating -22.20% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 6.60% from the last financial year’s standing.

16 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.08 billion for the same. And 5 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.15 billion in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2024. Company posted $1.1 billion and $1.17 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -1.70% while estimating it to be -1.60% for the next quarter.

IQ Dividends

iQIYI Inc ADR is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on February 28 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

iQIYI Inc ADR (NASDAQ:IQ)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 58.61 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 58.61%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 58.61% institutions for iQIYI Inc ADR that are currently holding shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc is the top institutional holder at IQ for having 42.22 million shares of worth $225.47 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 4.85% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 19.8 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.28% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $105.75 million.

On the other hand, KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 15.19 million shares of worth $81.14 million or 1.75% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 6.04 million shares on Jul 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $38.27 million in the company or a holder of 0.69% of company’s stock.