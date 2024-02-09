Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:INBS) At $5.38: What To Do?

In recent trading session, Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:INBS) saw 23.07 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 4.51. Company’s recent per share price level of $5.38 trading at $2.5 or 86.81% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $8.02M. That most recent trading price of INBS’s stock is at a discount of -3178.81% from its 52-week high price of $176.40 and is indicating a premium of 57.62% from its 52-week low price of $2.28. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 10.23 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.31 million if we extend that period to 3-months.
Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:INBS) trade information
Upright in the green today for gaining 86.81%, in the last five days INBS remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 02/09/24 when the stock touched $5.38 price level, adding 16.98% to its value on the day. Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc’s shares saw a change of 32.68% in year-to-date performance and have moved -9.58% in past 5-day. Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:INBS) showed a performance of 40.33% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 27640.0 shares which calculate 0.07 days to cover the short interests.
Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc (INBS) estimates and forecasts
Statistics highlight that Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -73.31% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 84.45% while that of industry is 4.60. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024.
INBS Dividends
Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in March and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.