Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:INBS) At $5.38: What To Do?

In recent trading session, Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:INBS) saw 23.07 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 4.51. Company’s recent per share price level of $5.38 trading at $2.5 or 86.81% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $8.02M. That most recent trading price of INBS’s stock is at a discount of -3178.81% from its 52-week high price of $176.40 and is indicating a premium of 57.62% from its 52-week low price of $2.28. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 10.23 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.31 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:INBS) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 86.81%, in the last five days INBS remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 02/09/24 when the stock touched $5.38 price level, adding 16.98% to its value on the day. Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc’s shares saw a change of 32.68% in year-to-date performance and have moved -9.58% in past 5-day. Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:INBS) showed a performance of 40.33% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 27640.0 shares which calculate 0.07 days to cover the short interests.