How To Know If XPeng Inc ADR (NYSE:XPEV) Is Expensive At $8.32.

In recent trading session, XPeng Inc ADR (NYSE:XPEV) saw 1.61 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 2.97. Company’s recent per share price level of $8.32 trading at -$0.1 or -1.19% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $6.37B. That most recent trading price of XPEV’s stock is at a discount of -183.89% from its 52-week high price of $23.62 and is indicating a premium of 9.74% from its 52-week low price of $7.51. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 11.89 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 11.93 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

XPeng Inc ADR (NYSE:XPEV) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.19%, in the last five days XPEV remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 02/06/24 when the stock touched $8.32 price level, adding 5.67% to its value on the day. XPeng Inc ADR’s shares saw a change of -42.97% in year-to-date performance and have moved 1.59% in past 5-day. XPeng Inc ADR (NYSE:XPEV) showed a performance of -32.90% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 51.86 million shares which calculate 4.62 days to cover the short interests.