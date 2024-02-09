How To Know If TC BioPharm (Holdings) plc ADR (NASDAQ:TCBP) Is Expensive At $1.10.

In last trading session, TC BioPharm (Holdings) plc ADR (NASDAQ:TCBP) saw 1.05 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.07. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.10 trading at $0.16 or 16.91% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $0.75M. That closing price of TCBP’s stock is at a discount of -14027.27% from its 52-week high price of $155.40 and is indicating a premium of 22.73% from its 52-week low price of $0.85. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.04 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 302.88K if we extend that period to 3-months.

TC BioPharm (Holdings) plc ADR (NASDAQ:TCBP) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 16.91%, in the last five days TCBP remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/08/24 when the stock touched $1.10 price level, adding 10.57% to its value on the day. TC BioPharm (Holdings) plc ADR’s shares saw a change of -65.30% in year-to-date performance and have moved 2.80% in past 5-day. TC BioPharm (Holdings) plc ADR (NASDAQ:TCBP) showed a performance of -50.89% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 53130.0 shares which calculate 0.23 days to cover the short interests.