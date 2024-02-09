How To Know If Symbotic Inc (NASDAQ:SYM) Is Expensive At $42.99.

In last trading session, Symbotic Inc (NASDAQ:SYM) saw 3.17 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.97. Company’s recent per share price level of $42.99 trading at $3.71 or 9.45% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $22.87B. That closing price of SYM’s stock is at a discount of -49.2% from its 52-week high price of $64.14 and is indicating a premium of 67.11% from its 52-week low price of $14.14. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.6 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.62 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 9.45%, in the last five days SYM remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 02/05/24 when the stock touched $42.99 price level, adding 17.64% to its value on the day. Symbotic Inc’s shares saw a change of -16.25% in year-to-date performance and have moved -8.18% in past 5-day. Symbotic Inc (NASDAQ:SYM) showed a performance of -0.26% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 9.08 million shares which calculate 7.65 days to cover the short interests.

Symbotic Inc (SYM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Symbotic Inc is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -4.21% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 97.30% while that of industry is 7.90. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 70.00% in the current quarter and calculating 100.00% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 48.00% from the last financial year’s standing.

14 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $410.76 million for the same. And 14 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $450.79 million in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2024.

SYM Dividends

Symbotic Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on February 05 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Symbotic Inc (NASDAQ:SYM)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 41.60% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 49.22 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 84.29%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 49.22% institutions for Symbotic Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Softbank Group Corporation is the top institutional holder at SYM for having 22.0 million shares of worth $941.82 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 27.21% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is SB Global Advisers Ltd, which was holding about 20.0 million shares on Dec 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 24.73% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $238.8 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 0.78 million shares of worth $33.6 million or 0.97% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.63 million shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $27.16 million in the company or a holder of 0.78% of company’s stock.