How To Know If Starbucks Corp. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Is Expensive At $97.82.

In recent trading session, Starbucks Corp. (NASDAQ:SBUX) saw 2.42 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.99. Company’s recent per share price level of $97.82 trading at $1.23 or 1.27% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $110.75B. That most recent trading price of SBUX’s stock is at a discount of -18.05% from its 52-week high price of $115.48 and is indicating a premium of 8.8% from its 52-week low price of $89.21. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 13.05 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 8.72 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Starbucks Corp. (NASDAQ:SBUX) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 1.27%, in the last five days SBUX remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 02/09/24 when the stock touched $97.82 price level, adding 0.1% to its value on the day. Starbucks Corp.’s shares saw a change of 1.89% in year-to-date performance and have moved 5.19% in past 5-day. Starbucks Corp. (NASDAQ:SBUX) showed a performance of 4.62% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 17.28 million shares which calculate 2.48 days to cover the short interests.