How To Know If Starbucks Corp. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Is Expensive At $97.82.

In recent trading session, Starbucks Corp. (NASDAQ:SBUX) saw 2.42 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.99. Company’s recent per share price level of $97.82 trading at $1.23 or 1.27% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $110.75B. That most recent trading price of SBUX’s stock is at a discount of -18.05% from its 52-week high price of $115.48 and is indicating a premium of 8.8% from its 52-week low price of $89.21. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 13.05 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 8.72 million if we extend that period to 3-months.
Starbucks Corp. (NASDAQ:SBUX) trade information
Upright in the green today for gaining 1.27%, in the last five days SBUX remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 02/09/24 when the stock touched $97.82 price level, adding 0.1% to its value on the day. Starbucks Corp.’s shares saw a change of 1.89% in year-to-date performance and have moved 5.19% in past 5-day. Starbucks Corp. (NASDAQ:SBUX) showed a performance of 4.62% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 17.28 million shares which calculate 2.48 days to cover the short interests.
Starbucks Corp. (SBUX) estimates and forecasts
Statistics highlight that Starbucks Corp. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -3.78% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 14.97% while that of industry is 16.30. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 10.80% in the current quarter and calculating 14.00% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 7.90% from the last financial year’s standing.
23 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $9.23 billion for the same. And 23 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $9.96 billion in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2024.
Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 2.03% during past 5 years. In 2024, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 15.01% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 16.04%.
SBUX Dividends
Starbucks Corp. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between April 30 and May 06 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.