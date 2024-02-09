How To Know If Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) Is Expensive At $75.51.

In last trading session, Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) saw 1.86 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.53. Company’s recent per share price level of $75.51 trading at -$0.67 or -0.88% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $4.29B. That closing price of SEDG’s stock is at a discount of -357.95% from its 52-week high price of $345.80 and is indicating a premium of 16.24% from its 52-week low price of $63.25. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.87 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.08 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.88%, in the last five days SEDG remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 02/07/24 when the stock touched $75.51 price level, adding 5.15% to its value on the day. Solaredge Technologies Inc’s shares saw a change of -19.33% in year-to-date performance and have moved 9.01% in past 5-day. Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) showed a performance of -2.21% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 7.78 million shares which calculate 2.09 days to cover the short interests.