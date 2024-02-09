How To Know If NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) Is Expensive At $696.41.

In last trading session, NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) saw 41.19 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.69. Company’s recent per share price level of $696.41 trading at -$4.58 or -0.65% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1720.13B. That closing price of NVDA’s stock is at a discount of -0.83% from its 52-week high price of $702.20 and is indicating a premium of 70.68% from its 52-week low price of $204.21. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 47.9 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 43.48 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.65%, in the last five days NVDA remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/08/24 when the stock touched $696.41 price level, adding 1.63% to its value on the day. NVIDIA Corp’s shares saw a change of 40.63% in year-to-date performance and have moved 10.49% in past 5-day. NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) showed a performance of 31.05% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 27.56 million shares which calculate 0.67 days to cover the short interests.

Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now. Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities. Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on. Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.

Sponsored

NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that NVIDIA Corp is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 63.65% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 268.26% while that of industry is -15.80. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 414.80% in the current quarter and calculating 388.80% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 119.20% from the last financial year’s standing.

33 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $20.24 billion for the same. And 30 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $21.36 billion in the next quarter that will end on Apr 2024. Company posted $6.05 billion and $6.52 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 234.50% while estimating it to be 227.70% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 7.65% during past 5 years.

NVDA Dividends

NVIDIA Corp is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on February 21 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 4.05% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 68.38 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 71.26%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 68.38% institutions for NVIDIA Corp that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc is the top institutional holder at NVDA for having 201.39 million shares of worth $85.19 billion. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 8.15% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 182.1 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.37% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $77.03 billion.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 73.27 million shares of worth $31.0 billion or 2.97% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 58.88 million shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $24.91 billion in the company or a holder of 2.38% of company’s stock.